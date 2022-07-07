I recently pulled into a service station at Deloraine, Tasmania. I was pleasantly surprised to find an attendant ready to fill my car for me. He turned out to be the owner and said it was rare to find this service anywhere. We chatted and he commented there were 10 remaining service stations providing this service in Tasmania. And they were usually family run businesses.
It took me back to a people focused experience of service. A bit like any café where you order, then sit down and then the drink and food is brought to your table, with some civil exchange of appreciation.
There is always going to be questions for any of us about what matters as we build a community and nation, and what are the priorities. One bloke put it quite bluntly, "The primary Australian interest is property, not people. Property is sacred, people not so nearly."
I took his point especially when we remember our history with the forced removal of Aboriginal people from their land. And recently, in our time, the eviction of tenants by some landlords and investors so they can increase rents and leases significantly, driven by greed.
The good book speaks with clarity when Jesus states, "Where your treasure is there will your heart be also."
What makes a nation great? It is not one that is going into overdrive around the property market but a nation that has a heart for its citizens and is concerned for the people who make it up.
We are interested in lotteries for the dream of a better life. With the future in mind, it is worthwhile to consider this investment advice, "store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys, and where thieves do not break in or steal."
