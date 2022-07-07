DRIVERS are being asked to be aware of the conditions and drive accordingly after Orange's recent rain, and more predicted next week.
Orange City Council has stepped up its response after the recent wet weather, which produced about 40ml in three days, triggered a jump in the number of potholes across Orange.
Orange City Council's communications and engagement manager Nick Redmond said council has put on an extra pothole crew this week from its construction team to work on the city's streets and rural roads.
"The reality is that when the ground is so wet, any tiny cracks in a road surface can to lead to a pothole," Mr Redmond said.
He said crews were giving the priority to streets with high traffic volumes and higher speeds and others with significant water damage.
"This rain has led to some unavoidable damage to the road surface. The more a car drives over a damaged surface, the quicker a pothole will appear," he said.
"We know that filling a pothole with asphalt and gravel is a short-term solution but it's about making the roads as safe as we can until long-term re-building can happen.
"It's important that drivers drive to the conditions."
Mr Redmond said the problem was not exclusive to Orange.
"Drive in any direction from Orange and you will soon realise it is not an issue limited to our area," he said.
"At times like this, staff are routinely checking the conditions of both city streets and rural roads, and that data drives the priority list for work."
Mr Redmond also guided residents to an online form on the Council website, where residents can report the location of a pothole.
"If you spot a pothole, go to the Report It page on the Council site and our crews will add it to the list for action as soon as they can."
The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a 60 per cent chance of between 1 and 2 mm on Friday and Saturday.
To report a pothole, go to www.orange.nsw.gov.au/report-it/.
