For the second year in a row, Kyle Nonnenmacher has been voted in as president of the Centrals Cricket Club.
The red and blacks held their AGM earlier this month to assign the major roles for the upcoming season.
Advertisement
"When you take on a role like president, you want to be there for a couple of years to make change and see things through," Nonnenmacher said.
"A big push for us has been to increase our junior numbers. Last year, our juniors went from about 35 to about 80, so huge growth there."
Not only does Nonnenmacher want to see that junior growth continue, but he wants to make it easier for the club's up and coming stars to break into senior cricket.
That's why Centrals have set about a goal of registering a Centenary Cup side in the 2022/23 season, something they haven't done in more than a decade.
"We've had four senior teams for a while now, having either two second grade or two third grade teams, but that in itself causes issues," he said.
"This would allow a complete club structure where Centenary Cup feeds into thirds which feeds into seconds which feeds into firsts. We're pretty confident of having that Centenary Cup side."
Centrals fielded four sides last season - two of which were in third grade. Nonnenmacher said the priority was fielding at least one team in each of the four grades, but if that player numbers dictated it, they wouldn't be opposed to fielding two sides in the one competition again.
Having taken on the role as president for the first time last season, Nonnenmacher was thrown straight into the fire with the challenges presented by COVID. He hopes he will be better off for it.
"Hopefully everything we learnt last year from COVID and the horrendous situations, that it makes running the club a lot smoother this year," he said.
"We had to learn on our feet how to cope with the disasters of last year. This year we've got to learn how to put PlayHQ into practice. That's probably going to be the biggest hurdle this year with the new system replacing MyCricket."
Asked what a successful season would look like for the red and blacks,
What would a successful season look like, Nonnenmacher said bringing home some silverware wouldn't go amiss.
"Having more juniors come on board would be great. If we could continue to have growth there, that would be the best indicator of success," he said.
Advertisement
"For the senior club, having all four teams competitive and making the finals and first grade in particular making the finals. Then having one of the grades win a title would be something pretty special."
Rounding out the club's top roles were Kurt Gander (vice president), Adam Danielson (treasurer), Gareth Faul (club captain), Colin Starkey and Hugh Rasmussen (selectors), Reagan Pain (child protection officer) with the role of secretary yet to be filled.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.