Teams Brayne, Kidson, Fitzgerald and Cavalli get the goods

Nick Kyrgios' golden run at Wimbledon has proved inspiration for the many competitors in the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.
Team 2 Brayne beat Team 8 Zylstra with wins for Mick Abberton, Kylie Keegan, Adam Zylstra, James Cole and Max Thurtell while club coach Lawry Brayne overpowered Kym Knight in three .
Team 1 Kidson beat Team 3 Merriman with wins for Graham Kidson, George Eleftheriou and Howard Wythes while in the battle of the grumpy old men John Hannan and Peter Merriman were both warned repeatedly for ball, racket and spectator abuse in a fiery encounter with plenty of controversial umpiring decisions. John won in five.
Team 7 Fitzgerald whitewashed Team 4 Daquino with wins for Lindsay Mahlo, Jack Pilkington, Carolina Trombelli and Sonya Fitzgerald while Nathan Atkinson dug deep to hang on and beat the Italian stallion Charles Daquino in a thriller.
Team 6 Cavalli beat Team 5 Elkington with wins for John Ford, Ben Fairfax, Wayne Stephens and Chris Elkington while Frank the tank Cavalli upset big Steve Bigg in four games.
