When reading a little passage from Luke's Gospel I was reminded that "the harvest is great, but the labourers are few".
These were the words of Jesus to his disciples two thousand years ago, and could fit comfortably beside what I read in the press about the shortage of volunteers in today's society.
There are so many services, good causes, and opportunities to lend a hand, it would be almost impossible to list them.
They range from those that need strong physical contributions like fire fighters, through more people centred services like Meals on Wheels, the Salvos and the Vinnies shops, the hospital kiosk, blue ladies, path finders, and more again who support good and worthy causes by joining groups who assist with fundraising from time to time and attend their meetings.
In other words, anyone with time and talent to share can find a niche as a volunteer.
So, step one might have to be to seek out information about the available opportunities and what is expected of a volunteer in a particular field.
People are often surprised to learn that there are two Branches of United Hospital Auxiliaries functioning here in Orange, one at the Orange Health Service, previously known as the Base Hospital who need people to staff their kiosk on a daily basis, among other things, and the other group - the Bloomfield Hospital Branch who have a much less public profile who meet monthly and raise funds when possible so that the Mental Health patients can receive support and assistance for activities, rehabilitation, personal needs, recreation and relaxation.
These requests are received through due process, and the auxiliary does not have any personal contact with the people it assists.
So, the question each of us can ask ourselves could be, am I free, able and willing to offer my services as a volunteer in a group supporting a cause I value.
Volunteers are generous, kind-hearted, friendly and understanding men and women who, as some might say, are prepared to put their "money" where their mouth is.
With the surprising downturn of people in the recent census claiming to be Christians, it could be time for our society as a whole to make sure that what we do is what we say, and follow the Commandments that Jesus gave us - not a book full - just the two of them.
"Love God and Love one another".
If we try to put this into practice, then our volunteers will increase and multiply, our needy causes will be well supported, and the treasured gifts of love, joy, peace, patience, goodness, kindness, trust, gentleness and self control will bloom and flourish in our society.
With the ongoing war in Ukraine, the devastating earthquake and the oppression of women in Afghanistan, the massacres in the [United] States and the consequences of the floods in our own Australia there are plenty of opportunities for each of us to look beyond ourselves and lend a hand.
Welcome all new volunteers!
