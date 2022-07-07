Central Western Daily
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Sister Mary Trainor encourages people with time and talent to volunteer in Orange

By Sister Mary Trainor
Updated July 7 2022 - 1:24am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIFETIME AWARD: Sister Mary Trainor with her life membership award for 30 years of working for the Bloomfield and Riverside Hospital Auxiliary, with Jenny Gartrell in 2015. Photos: STEVE GOSCH 1112trainor1

When reading a little passage from Luke's Gospel I was reminded that "the harvest is great, but the labourers are few".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.