People are often surprised to learn that there are two Branches of United Hospital Auxiliaries functioning here in Orange, one at the Orange Health Service, previously known as the Base Hospital who need people to staff their kiosk on a daily basis, among other things, and the other group - the Bloomfield Hospital Branch who have a much less public profile who meet monthly and raise funds when possible so that the Mental Health patients can receive support and assistance for activities, rehabilitation, personal needs, recreation and relaxation.