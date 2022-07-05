Central Western Daily

Lyn and Michael O'Mara and Karren Skelton took part in the Gold Coast Marathon Running Festival

By Chris Clough
Updated July 7 2022 - 12:34am, first published July 5 2022 - 8:30pm
Lyn and Michael O'Mara and Karren Skelton who participated in the Gold Coast Marathon Running Festival.

Last Sunday 39 members attended our inaugural run at Ploughmans Wetlands. The term 'wetlands' lived up to expectations as it was a very wet Sunday run for all who attended. This course was a lap course of 1.6km and members could complete 1-5 laps of the course.

