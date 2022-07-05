Last Sunday 39 members attended our inaugural run at Ploughmans Wetlands. The term 'wetlands' lived up to expectations as it was a very wet Sunday run for all who attended. This course was a lap course of 1.6km and members could complete 1-5 laps of the course.
The fastest in each distance were:
Advertisement
Female - Charlotte Meiring 7:33, Zoe Finlay 9:55, Heidi Finlay 11:56; Male - Richard Meiring 11:15.
Female - Kim Roweth 18:48, Merissa Horne 21:52, Paige Alexander 24:06. Male - Iain McLean 13:01, Daryl Roweth 14:58, Angus Finlay 16:33.
Female - Alicia Anlezark 25:00, Kinisha Roweth 25:00, Claire Gates 26:17. Male - Hugh Daintith 22:31, Tony Fitzpatrick 24:48, Peter Regan 26:25.
Female - Jane Fairgreive 41:08, Rosemary Elkington 44:00, Anna Daintith 54:04; Male - Peter Finlay 25:22, Richard Eggleston 38:46, Anthony Daintith 48:59.
Female - Ayako Kusui 49:42, Kim Jarvis 1:02:02; Male- Jack Daintith 37:34, Maxwell Horne 45:21, Mike Cooper 48:13.
For our usual Wednesday run 45 members attended Elephant Park completing 1, 2 or 3 laps. Top three males were Jack Daintith 10:01, Peter Finlay 10:12, Tim Robinson 12:14. The top three females were Kinisha Roweth 13:47, Abbey Wilkins 14:13 and Claire Gates 14:14.
Achievements medals for this week were presented to Justine Neville for achieving 200 runs.
Personal bests were recorded by Stacey Yaroslavceff by 2 seconds, Adam Skelton by 4 seconds and Penelope Todman by 55 seconds.
A congratulations to a few of our members who headed to the Gold Coast Marathon Running Festival last weekend. Well done to Lyn and Michael O'Mara and Karren Skelton for competing in the half marathon event. A great achievement.
On Wednesday the 20th July the runners club will be holding a seminar at 6:30pm at the Emu's Rugby Club. This session will be covering topics including, warm-ups and cool downs, run technique, efficient, fast and injury free, managing injuries and training loads. This seminar is available to ORC club members only. Seats are limited, so please book your seat by emailing orangerunnersclub@outlook.com
This Sunday's run is at the always beautiful Botanic Gardens, members will have the option to run 1-6 laps of the 1.6km loop around the gardens. We hope to see as many members there as possible.
Wednesday's run will commence at 4:35pm followed by a mass start at 4:45 and please be finished by 5:30pm.
Please continue to check the website, Facebook and watch your emails for more information on all our club activities and news. Together we achieve individual goals.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.