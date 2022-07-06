ABBEY Carter has been awesome for Bathurst Panthers, Samantha Hanrahan has shone for St Pat's and Elianna Wentworth has been electric for Orange CYMS - so just image what that trio can do when they join forces.
This weekend those three stars will join a host of others from Orange, Bathurst, Cowra and Wallerawang in representing Group 10 in under 16s league tag.
They will be in action as one of 28 teams involved in the Group 10 Junior Rugby League cluster carnival.
Hanrahan has been responsible for plenty of line breaks for the Saints this season and also brings a good kicking game to the Group 10 side, while Carter's speed and nous around the ruck will be big assets too.
As for Wentworth, well if she gets into space it's a safe bet she'll score too.
It's why Group 10 under 16s coach Martin Power is excited to see them in action.
"There is a bit of talent there and they've come together well over the training period," he said.
"I think Abby Carter should go well, Samantha Hanrahan, there's a girl called Eli Wentworth from CYMS and she's got speed to burn.
"They all just come together as that's their team, they put all that club rivalry aside.
"They should go alright I think, hopefully."
Power says his squad can't wait.
"They haven't had any rep because of COVID and the way they've changed things most of the rep stuff is [Western] Rams oriented now, but they're excited to play for Group 10," he said.
"They look really keen for it, we've Dubbo, Group 14 and some nominated President's Cup [Rams] sides as well."
Though earning a spot in the Western Rams under 16s is a motivator for Power's side to impress over the two days, results are not the focus.
The coach simply hopes to see his players benefit from exposure to higher level competition and have fun along the way.
"We're just going out there to have fun and see what happens, just playing a bit of rep footy, they're keen on that.
"They do have a bit of an advantage because they've been training, but it's a development carnival. I think it will be a good weekend."
All games will be played at Saint Stanislaus' College, with Group 10 taking on Dubbo (10am) and Group 14 (noon) on Saturday then Rams Green (9am) and Rams White (noon) on Sunday.
