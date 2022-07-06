Central Western Daily

Orange Regional Gallery unveils a City for Kids, by kids

By Newsroom
July 6 2022 - 11:00pm
KID CITY: Hundreds of the regions primary school children have produced this art work on display at the Orange Regional Gallery. Photo courtesy of Orange City Council

AN art installation produced by hundreds of the region's primary school students, A City for Kids is on display at Orange Regional Gallery.

