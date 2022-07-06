Children will get the chance to build their own bears at Orange City Centre next week for the first time in five years.
Stufflers Bear Building is bringing the makings of 1600 soft toys of 43 different varieties of plush toys including bears, unicorns, dragons and robots that children can stuff themselves from Monday to Friday.
Stufflers Bear Building owner and founder John Newton said the business is based in Brisbane but travels around the country usually not returning to a given location until five years later.
"Kids get to put it on a machine and pump the pedal to fill it up with stuff," Mr Newton said.
When they arrive in Orange next week he said there will be a variety of stuffed toys for children to choose from but not all will be available at the same time.
He said there will be between 16 to 17 to choose from at a given time and those options regularly change.
The first 160 each day will also be $8 for a basic version of the soft toy each day thanks to a co-payment from the Orange City Centre. Once they run out the cost will go up a bit to $12.
However, Mr Newton said the $28 package was also popular and involves children being able to include clothes, sounds and a scent.
"We are the original mobile bear building [authority] they are actually using a bear building machine," he said.
"We haven't been [to Orange] for about five years,"
"After Orange we go to Adelaide ... last week we did 5000 bears in Melbourne.
"It's become a financial phenomenon around the world, [it's a] $500 million industry in the US."
Although the popularity of the event often means there's a queue, particularly earlier in the day when the price is reduced, children often attend with their friends.
Mr Newton said about 700 people have expressed an interest in attending so far.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
