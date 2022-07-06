Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

Stufflers Bear Building coming to Orange City Centre for second week of school holidays

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
July 6 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUILD A BEAR: Stufflers Bear Building is coming to Orange next week enabling children to stuff their own plush toys. Photos: SUPPLIED

Children will get the chance to build their own bears at Orange City Centre next week for the first time in five years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.