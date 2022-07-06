Indigenous youth from across the state met in Dubbo last week for a chance to learn and a bit of fun.
More than 100 people took part in the NASCA NAIDOC Youth Conference.
Advertisement
The National Aboriginal Sporting Chance Academy is an Indigenous-led education organisation, works to support young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to be proud, strong and successful.
On Friday the conference culminated in an inter-region Traditional Indigenous Games competition.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.