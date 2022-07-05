Dubbo Turf Club general manager Sam Fitzgerald knows the entire racing community is behind Elissa Meredith.
Meredith was riding Starlink for Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm when the three-year-old filly tripped and fell.
Meredith was thrown from the saddle and onto the track, after being treated on-site by paramedics the jockey was airlifted the Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital with critical head injuries.
Fitzgerald said the Dubbo Turf Club and everyone involved in racing around town is wishing Meredith nothing but the best.
"Obviously everyone out here at Dubbo (Turf Club) is concerned about Elissa's welfare," he said.
"Our thoughts are very much with her family as we hope for a speedy and trouble-free recovery."
As of Monday morning, Meredith was reported to have two contusions on her brain but no swellings or bleeds.
It was the second major injury to a jockey in as many days after Queensland's Leah Kilner was critically injured after a fall at Grafton.
Fitzgerald knows the racing industry is a strong community and one which has banded together over the last several days to support both jockeys.
"It's obviously a very unfortunate side of the industry that these things do happen," he said.
"One thing that we do see is when these things happen the industry does rally together support each other when people find themselves in these situations.
"Here in Dubbo, everyone is very much behind Elissa and I know everyone up in the Northern Rivers and southeast of QLD is behind the Kilner family as they hope for a positive outcome for Leah."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
