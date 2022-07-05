A VOICE against what he describes as "Sydney oppressive politics" is how the chairman of Orange's branch of The Nationals views the organisation as it heads towards a NSW election in March.
Australian Defence Force veteran and father-of-two Andrew Greig, 35, took the helm last week from Dr Steve Peterson, who held the reins for three years.
While his family has strong ties with the Central West, Mr Greig describes his children as eighth generation, he has divided his time between the region and Sydney where he was born.
"I've bounced between Sydney and Cowra, lived in Darwin, Cairns and Singapore, I spent eight years in the Navy travelling around. Once I finished all that I decided to come to Orange and plant roots," he said.
Mr Greig now works as a timber craftsman using reclaimed material from woolsheds and stock yards.
As a defence veteran coming from a rural background, he believes The Nationals were the logical choice for his political affiliation.
"I feel like they are the only party that sort of speaks for the people that live in our region," he said.
"I feel they are best option for a voice against what I would call the Sydney oppressive politics."
Orange had been considered a blue-ribbon seat in the NSW Parliament before it was won by incumbent member, the Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party's Phil Donato in a byelection in 2016.
That result was largely put down to a disengagement from local voters, who had supported the Nationals since 1947 when it was held by the Country Party's Sir Charles Cutler.
"I definitely feel like we've had to put work into reconnecting with our constituents, yes," Mr Greig said.
"I think in boomtimes we tend to stray away from parties that can protect what we need and what we have, ... I think if times are to get tougher, then people will return to the Nats."
Making the party more relevant is also something Mr Greig believes can be pushed from the grass roots level.
"We are actually very happy with the [Federal] election results. I know that sounds wrong, a blow for the Coalition but the Nats didn't lose a seat across the nation so we're very happy with that and to me, that shows that we are still relevant to our voters," he said adding he believed the track record of Member for Calare Andrew Gee spoke volumes for the party's connection to the bush.
Although heading up the Orange branch, Mr Greig says he doesn't have political aspirations at this stage.
"No. As the chair of the branch I would consider it my responsibility to minimise internal politics and to create a strong base that we can support a state candidate and our federal member Andrew Gee," he said.
And he wouldn't be drawn on a candidate for the NSW election on March 25.
We're on the coalface for this stuff and its very easy for someone sitting in a corporate job in Sydney to say this and that, but what are they asking us?- Andrew Greig
"That's down the track a little bit. There's discussion within the branch and the SEC, which is chaired by Kate Hazelton ... as far as I understand there's a few promising people putting their hands up so we'll see."
The Nationals position on Climate Change is one that does dog the party and Mr Greig agreed it has work to do in the field but it also has to protect its constituents.
"It's a massive, massive subject and I'm not a climate change denyer by any stretch of the imagination and I don't think most farmers, rural and regional people are climate change denyers," he said.
"I think what the Nats do is, essentially say alright, but our economy is based on certain things that we need to remember."
He said the conversations around the issue in metropolitan areas were vastly different to those in the country.
"We're on the coalface for this stuff and its very easy for someone sitting in a corporate job in Sydney to say this and that, but what are they asking us?
"Are they asking us to stop farming, to not use tractors, are they asking us to shoot our livestock. What are they asking? I think it's important that we take that point back to [Sydney and Canberra]
"It is a very difficult one and it's a line that Australia as a whole needs to walk. And I think we need to hear from our rural population when it comes to this because essentially, we do still keep the economy running."
"And I mean climate change in general, Europe can tell us until the cows come home, that we need to stop doing what we're doing and reduce our carbon impact but to me, that's like us asking Belgium to stop their financial sector.
"They're asking us to ruin our economy for climate change. There's definitely a solution there but I don't know that it's fair that a country that doesn't underpin its entire economy on coal and iron and natural gas and agriculture asking a country that does to turn it all off."
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
