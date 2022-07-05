THE INFLUX of early university entries rose by 78 per cent in the last intake, with the next admission figures for 2023 showing an even further surge to come.
Wanting to undergo studies with Charles Sturt University, the number of Year 12 students applying for early entry to courses in 2023 is currently at 4722 in the first two of three intake rounds.
Of the entries so far, soon-to-be school leavers in Orange account for 116 of those.
"I encouraged students to apply as it is our local university and the majority of our students want to remain within the Central West," Careers Advisor/ VET Coordinator from Canobolas Rural Technology High School, Sam Coote said.
"Being able to have an unconditional offer by mid-year is also very appealing - students can stress less and enjoy their last year of high school without the added pressure of the HSC."
The overall figure is already higher than all three rounds of last year's intake, with the present surge jumping by more than 4500 extra admissions just this year alone.
With another stage of intake still yet to drop, the numbers will continue to gain momentum.
"More students are wanting to secure their university education earlier [and] the demand in 2022 appears to be building on that trend," CSU's associate director of admission, Peter Greening said.
"In 2020, we received 2129 applications and in 2021 a total of 3792 students applied, which was an increase of 78 per cent."
Fast-moving through the gates of its 'Advantage' program, CSU has already offered 2327 early entry places to Year 12 students to study in the 2023 academic year.
Flagging admissions from more than 500 schools across every state and territory, it's now made CSU the first university in Australia to offer a substantial number of early entries, which was just from round one alone.
"1922 students have already received early entry offers to study a course of their choice on a Charles Sturt campus in 2023 with 405 receiving offers to study online," Mr Greening said.
"Our admission process under this program gives high-school students a jump on their careers, offering both on-campus and online modes of university study."
So far, the standout courses under this year's program are pinned across three different areas of study.
Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Education (K to 12) and Bachelor of Paramedicine are the most popular courses amidst emerging students in 2023.
The last intake session for early entries, round three is currently accepting admissions until Sunday, September 4.
For more information and how to apply, head to the Charles Sturt Advantage web page.
