Thomas' 'marvellous' showing lands a High Roller crown.

Let's start with a look at the Wednesday 7.30pm league where the Star was William Rollo with a score of 155 over average, and he was followed by Travis McMahon from the Monday 7.30pm league who scored 149 over average. From the Tuesday 7.30pm league came Nick Flannery with 136 over average, then Jordan Clark from Wednesday 6.20pm with 132 over average while Matt Bryant completed the stars scoring 110 over average for the series in the Friday 6.00pm league.
Star Bowler of the Week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Pete's Car Wash was William Rollo who delivered us that wonderful 155 over average for the series.
This week's High Roller champion and winner of the three free practice games was Kristal Thomas who scored a marvellous 240 (PB).
Others seeking some practice included Tennille Smith 216, Rob Jones 200, Rhiannon Lamb 207, Trevor Lamb 229, Ben Barlow 201, Travis McMahon 278, Cody Bryant 212, Blake Frecklington 269, Luke Hannon 230, Daniel Lamb 228, Jason Osborne 220, Jason Brown 228, Nick Flannery 258, David Hayward 209, Bayley Swallow 214, Jordan Clark 264, Hayden Swallow 230, Zac Shea 205, Tash Brett 223, Alex Gaeta 220, William Rollo 246, Alan Lickiewicz 203, Ben Medbury 209 and Dean Wells 224.
The Almost Made It Hero this week and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Kailas Puyol who scored 197 (PB).
Others seeking a great feed included Matt Bryant 196, Greg Shapter 178, Colleen Blake 149, Lee Snell 136, John Wellard 174, Jenny McDougall 146, Florence Gleeson 132, Sharon Jameson 151, Denneka Beath 160, Mason Clark 136, Dublin Brown 53 (PB), Zac Hannon 125 (PB), Samson Hammond 158 (PB), as this score was 53 over average, Samson was named Junior of the Week and winner of the voucher from Domino's.
Then came Mason Southwell 184, Ethan McCormack 126, Damien Christoff 195, Matt Carol 180, Max Kent 110, Tyler Gow 137, Darius Thurtell 197 and Adrian Bowyer 178, Julie Swallow 176, Jan Duff 158, Max Wilkie 123, Maliyah Cleary 103, Alex Paniz 132, Des Davis 148, Edward Hoogenboom 182 and Hunter Press 146.
For scoring a PB score of 240, Kristal Thomas was named fifth Female of Note for June. But, the Female of Note for June and winner of the gift certificate from MJ's All Hair-All Occasions was Monique Slaczka who earlier in the month scored 246 (PB) which was 82 over average and part of her 188 over average for the series.
Having scored 246, which was instrumental in his 155 over average for the series, William Rollo was named the fifth Man of the Moment for June. But, the Man of the Moment for June and winner of the gift voucher from Guys Cuts was Travis McMahon who earlier in the month scored his first perfect score of 300 which was 106 over average.
