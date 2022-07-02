Thomas' 'marvellous' showing lands a High Roller crown.

Let's start with a look at the Wednesday 7.30pm league where the Star was William Rollo with a score of 155 over average, and he was followed by Travis McMahon from the Monday 7.30pm league who scored 149 over average. From the Tuesday 7.30pm league came Nick Flannery with 136 over average, then Jordan Clark from Wednesday 6.20pm with 132 over average while Matt Bryant completed the stars scoring 110 over average for the series in the Friday 6.00pm league.