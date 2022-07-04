Central Western Daily

Jockey Elissa Meredith airlifted to hospital after fall at Gunnedah races

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 4 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Injury: Elissa Meredith was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to hospital due to a head injury suffered during today's race meet in Gunnedah. Photo: Dockerty Photography.

A Dubbo-based jockey has been left in critical condition after a fall during race five at Monday's Gunnedah meeting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.