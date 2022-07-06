The people pleaser

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday July 7: 195 Dalton Street, Orange:
Perfect for a family home with the bonus opportunity to develop the large block (STCA), this property features a functional floor plan that offers three bedrooms, two living areas, kitchen with gas cooking and dishwasher, and sunny dining area.
The bathroom has also been renovated with floor to ceiling tiles, new vanity and bath.
Outside you have beautiful well established gardens front and back, swimming pool, plenty of grass for the kids to play, and the convenient side access with double carport and shed at the back.
Extra benefits include two wood heaters, two reverse cycle air conditioners, and fans in all rooms.
