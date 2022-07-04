CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away at sport games across the city.
On Saturday, Jude was at Pride Park for the Orange City V Bathurst Bulldogs Blowes Clothing Cup match-up. The CYMS League Tag and CYMS Group 10 Rugby League first grade matches at Wade Park against Bathurst St Pats.
She was then over at Sir Neville Howse Stadium to snap a couple of the Orange Netball Association's division one clashes before ducking back up that way again in the evening to shoot the Orange Eagles' match.
