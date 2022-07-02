Central Western Daily

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart reveals how Jack Wighton should fit into NSW Blues for State of Origin

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated July 2 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart backed Jack Wighton to start for the Blues in Origin III. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Move Matt Burton to right centre. That's how NSW Hall of Famer Ricky Stuart would not only fit Jack Wighton into the NSW Blues side for the State of Origin decider - but make the team better in the process.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.