IT'S been an "incredibly humbling" experience, the former print journalist said, reminiscing on six-years-worth of gifts received through volunteer work.
In receipt of a nationally-recognised award, Orange's Janice Harris was crowned one of the country's #LGGoldenHearts - a community initiative of LG Electronics Australia, in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities - which shines a light on the "tireless efforts" of 11 different volunteers.
Advertisement
Half a dozen years in, Ms Harris' initial desires to work with the RMHC organisation were born at the close of her prior profession.
Working for the Central Western Daily from 1990 to 2016, the then-journalist had formed strong connections while in the media industry and built a broad network of contacts - writing about everything from crime stories, community events and more.
During her 26-years on the job, the long-term reporter also got the inside scoop on much of the city's charity organisations, leading Ms Harris to what's been a "very rewarding" role of volunteering with Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West, ever since.
"As a journalist, you have very little spare time on your hands - you work long hours, when you're not at work you're researching, constantly thinking about story ideas - it's pretty much a 24-hour job," Ms Harris said.
"And working in community journalism, you come across so many organisations that do incredible work and I found that Orange is really fortunate in that area - that it's got some amazing charities and people here who are just prepared to give up so much of their time.
"I remember thinking to myself 'when I retire, I really want to give back to the community', and that's when I got involved with [RMHC], because it was just something that I really wanted to do."
... working in community journalism, you come across so many organisations that do incredible work and I found that Orange is really fortunate in that area.- RMHC Central West volunteer, Janice Harris
Modestly, the recent honour triggered an immense amount of humility from Ms Harris, who noted the "incredibly generous" work of all who give their time under the charity's banner.
It also sparked memories of when Orange's RMHC - which has not long been renamed to RMHC Central West - was first established.
"I was writing stories from the very first major fundraiser that was held in Orange at one of the local gyms and from there, I remember just watching the momentum," she said.
Physically there on the day when the first sod was turned, through to watching the building process thereon, Ms Harris said getting the charity house off the ground was also a "very long and hard road" in many ways.
"Orange should be really proud of the fact that in those early days, people like Joanne and Geoff Lewis put in a massive amount of legwork in terms of fundraising," she said.
"It happened over a 12 to 15-year-period - so it wasn't something that happened quickly - and Orange might not have ever had a [RMH] if it wasn't for them."
Housing a melting pot of human emotions, the house in the Central West accommodates for families during health crises.
With two dominant groups, Ms Harris said, one presents as women with high-risk pregnancies.
Advertisement
The other, are young people are their families - who are each dealing with the pains of emotional, social and behavioural upheaval.
Along with admission to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service [CAMHS] at Orange Health Service - which is the only other type of its service outside of Sydney - Ms Harris said to "wrap around families" during their hard times, has been both a powerful and satisfying journey.
"Seeing parents in so much distress is something that has really impacted on me as a human being," she said.
"Because it's very tough for families and in a lot of areas, there's very limited mental health support, so they come to stay with us and they can stay for weeks or up to months at a time until the child is well enough to go home and go back to their community.
[Janice's] enthusiasm and passion for the community in Orange is evident in everything she does.- RMHC spokesperson on Janice Harris' volunteer work
Advertisement
"And being able to provide that support at the house - safe accommodation, emergency meals, grocery items, toiletries, someone to lean on and talk to - it is really rewarding.
"We like to sort of wrap around families and give them that soft landing - which, at a time when they're in great distress, they really need."
Ms Harris' kindness, a spokesperson from the charity said, also extends beyond physically volunteering at the Central Western-based house.
"Janice has not only been a friend and comfort to the families at the house, but has offered her support as a media volunteer for the charity and is a repeat member of the RMHC annual fundraising Ball Committee," the charity's spokesperson said.
"Her enthusiasm and passion for the community in Orange is evident in everything she does."
Advertisement
Seeing mothers transition through the process of difficult pregnancies, Ms Harris said, and watching families becoming more confident about going back home are just of couple of highlights that keep her going.
Hoping for others in the community to experience the joys involved, she also really encourages anyone to think about getting involved.
"The house is unique in terms of volunteering, in that it operates 24-hours, so we always need [what we call] overnight ambassadors and help with housekeeping," she said.
Volunteers change the dynamics of the house for families ... I am just one small piece in a puzzle of people.- Janice Harris on RMHC work
"I have made some amazing friends out there, too and it's just a lovely place - it's not a sad place, because there's always laughter and there's always someone sharing what their family is up to."
For those interested in volunteering with Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West, phone 6363 1960 and ask to speak with its house manager, Bronwyn Cooper, or email the team at admin@rmhorange.org.au.
Advertisement
"And volunteers change the dynamics of the house for families, especially when they're seeing all types of different, happy and bright faces around the place," Ms Harris said.
"I am just one small piece in a puzzle of people."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Send a letter to the editor using the form below ...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.