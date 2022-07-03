Central Western Daily

Rug up solo or as a team for Orange's 2022 NSW Vinnies Community Sleepout event

EG
By Emily Gobourg
July 3 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RUG UP FOR CHARITY: As rates of homelessness increase across the country, Orange is set to host the NSW Vinnies Community Sleepout in August. Photo: FILE.

THE REALITIES of hardship are fast becoming an easier concept to grasp, with living expenses and housing unaffordability in the current climate, a growing issue in Orange.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.