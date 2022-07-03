The single biggest cause of homelessness on Australia is linked to domestic violence.

Currently, there are more than 19,000 Australian children, up to the age of 14, who currently have no permanent home.

The figure for children facing a higher risk of poverty compared to other age groups, is at 18 per cent.



In the 'prime' of their lives, 60 per cent of the homeless population is under the age of 35.

Assisted during the years of 2020 and 2021, records show 278,300 people were at risk of homelessness.