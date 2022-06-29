Winter mixed competition heats up

Firstly congrats to our junior players that made up the Orange High Astley Cup Tennis Team that were victorious in both ties against Bathurst High (7 - 5) and Dubbo College (8 - 4). It was a fantastic effort. These are memories that the kids will look back on in their adult years! Also the girls Orange High Team won the CHS Western Region Teams title and will now travel to Nelson Bay to compete in the State Final later in the year. Good luck.