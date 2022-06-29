Winter mixed competition heats up

The weather of late hasn't been too kind for us tennis players but over the last few weeks we have played a lot of tennis.
Firstly congrats to our junior players that made up the Orange High Astley Cup Tennis Team that were victorious in both ties against Bathurst High (7 - 5) and Dubbo College (8 - 4). It was a fantastic effort. These are memories that the kids will look back on in their adult years! Also the girls Orange High Team won the CHS Western Region Teams title and will now travel to Nelson Bay to compete in the State Final later in the year. Good luck.
The results for OESC Winter Mixed Competition: Rd 5 Andy Cannon 3/24 Sue Penson 0/8 Stephen King 1/8 Sue Vaughan 3/19 Chrissie Kjoller 1/16 Anthony Miklich 0/6 Tony Wearing 1/11 Elizabeth Grady 2/15 Rod Buesnel 3/18 Col Parsons 1/11 and Chris Dyet 3/15. Weekly winners were Sue and Andy with runner ups Rod and Chris. FHV winner was Col Parsons. Around 6 players braved the cool conditions on Sunday 19th June for social tennis for a nice afternoon.
OESC Winter mixed comp Rd 6: results Chrissie Kjoller 2/15 Anthony Miklich 2/16 Elizabeth Grady 1/9 David Stephens 1/12 Rod Buesnel 2/16 Col Parsons 1/15 Andy Cannon 1/12 Tony Wearing 1/14 Sue Vaughan 2/14 Sue Penson 1/18 and Stephen King 2/15. Weekly winners were Rod, Anthony and Chrissie. Runners up Sue and Stephen. Col Parsons was the FHV winner. Sunday Social had a great turn out. 11 players enjoying a lovely sunny afternoon of tennis.
On Sunday 19th June a few Orange juniors travelled to Cowra for the Central West Matchplay Series tournament. We had some success with Beau Gardiner winning the U/12 Age group and Pheobe Johnston winning the U/14 Age Group. Well done kids! Dubbo also held their Matchplay Series Tournament in June and the best of our kids was Kaydn McLachlan who made the semi finals of the U/18 Age group.
The NSW Country Championships are going ahead this year in Forster with the Open events being played 1st-4th July and the junior events on 4th-8th July. The event hasn't been on for the last couple of years, so the country players are excited to be back playing in this event again. Good luck to all the Central West players attending!
Other up coming tournaments are Parkes on 14th July and Orange Indoor on 28th August. Please enter online thru the Tennis NSW link.
Our next OESC Tennis Committee meeting is on Sunday 10th July at 12.15pm in the clubhouse. In the next few months there'll be improvements happening around the tennis centre which will be great, so watch this space.
