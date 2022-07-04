This financial imbalance is often a cause of a widespread and recurring issue outside of metropolitan centres: the struggle to attract doctors. In its budget the government committed funding for training more nurse practitioners in locations that can't find and retain GPs. Up-skilling nurses as a stop-gap measure will have some positive impacts but, as we all know, the provision of more doctors is the end game for towns and communities that are in need. In a little over three years Charles Sturt will graduate the first class from our Doctor of Medicine course, a unique program which sees students undertake all their clinical training in regional areas. By being trained in regional Australia, they are more likely to stay there, and go on to be the doctors that our local communities so desperately need.