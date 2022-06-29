Lifelong dreams fulfilled at weekday squash

Lifelong dreams were fulfilled during the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.
Team 1 Kidson hammered Team 8 Rowe with wins for Darren Wooding, Tim KIngsley Miller, Eileen Rowe, Steve Blackwood and Hollywood Mick Abberton thudded back to earth while Graham Kidson having never beaten Adam Zylstra after thirty years of trying finally got his man winning in three.
Team 7 Mahlo flogged Team 2 Brayne with wins for Lindsay Mahlo, Jack Pilkington, Carolina Trombelli and Sonya Fitzgerald while in the Jurassic battle Lawry Brayne outsmarted John Hannan to win in three.
Team 6 Hailes annihilated Team 3 Thurtell with wins for Kynan Baker, Wayne Stephens, Ben Fairfax, Millie Thurtell and Frank the tank Cavalli beat pea hearted Grant Michell while Katie Hailes having never beaten Belinda Thurtell in 25 previous attempts finally got her woman winning in four.
Team 5 Ruthenberg beat Team 4 Tracey with wins for Yvonne Tracey, Steve Bigg, Nathan Garton and Steve Johnston while in the battle of the whippets Nick Ruthenberg hung to beat Hayden Trott in five marathon games
