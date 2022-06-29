Central Western Daily

Lifelong dreams fulfilled at weekday squash

By George Eleftheriou
Updated June 30 2022 - 11:20pm, first published June 29 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Thurtell and Katie Hailes.

Lifelong dreams were fulfilled during the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.