For the second time in a week, Orange has seen an international shoe brand arrive in town.
Platypus opened its doors on Thursday, June 30 with people flooding in right from the get go according to store manager Bonni Breen.
"It's been flat out," she said.
"The response we've had from the community so far has been fantastic. Even in the weeks leading up to it I've had so many people message me to ask when we're opening and what kind of product we're going to have.
"It's been a lot of work with a lot of blood, sweat and tears having gone into it but we're really happy."
The store's opening came a week after Skechers - which is owned by the same parent company - also started trading in the city.
With both shoe stores located in the Central Square Shopping Centre, Ms Breen was asked what differentiates the two.
"We have a lot more street style. There's not a lot of places in town where you can go and get a more casual street shoe that's a little more dressy. It's a little bit funky." she said.
"We have the skate shoes and we have the Dr Martens, we have things that you haven't been able to buy in town before or if you have been able to, it's been very small. What we wanted to bring was variety.
"Skechers has more of your running and sport shoes."
Even before she was given the role of store manager, Ms Breen was delighted to have a store that provided "a bit of variety."
"You grow up seeing it in big cities your whole life and suddenly it's in your town," she said.
"What Orange is really trying to push right now is those people coming from Sydney to go to our wineries and our restaurants, they already have a Platypus, so it's all about what doing it a bit different here."
Platypus will operate with the same hours as the shopping centre as well, meaning it will be open from 9am-5.30pm Monday at Friday with a 7pm close on Thursday as well as 9am-4pm on Saturday and 10am-3pm on Sunday.
Armando Pedruco is the general manager of Platypus and said he was excited to open the store in Orange.
"We truly believe that you shouldn't only be able to buy the biggest footwear brands in the city or online," he said.
"We want you to be able to get your kicks no matter where you live."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
