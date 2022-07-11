MCDONALD ON MONDAY | Stan's the man with a plan

When it comes to Fijian imports at Orange Hawks, there's not many more successful than 1999 premiership winner Stan Tulevu.
And the Hawks legend will be hoping new signings Waqasaqa Qiolevu and Marika Turagaiviu are able to go close to reaching his heights after playing an instrumental role in bringing the two Fiji Bati squad members to the club.
Originally attempting to sign two other players, visa problems saw Hawks left empty handed but luckily Fiji Bati coach Joe Dakuitoga had two men in need of an Australian rugby league education.
"I'm friends with the Fiji coach (Dakuitoga) and I mentioned what happened and he said he had two blokes available that were included in the squad and going to go back to Fiji," Tulevu explained.
Over the years, Tulevu has had a few nibbles at bringing more Fijians to the club but as he said 'everyone is still getting used to how immigration works' and as such nothing has eventuated for up to 12 years.
But when the opportunity arose to have Qiolevu and Turagaiviu join the club, he encouraged Hawks to take the chance.
"I told the Hawks fellas you've got to have a go and see what it's like and then you'll know (how it turns out) because we haven't done it for a while," he said.
After both men finished their duties with Fiji Bati in its Pacific Test against Papua New Guinea last weekend, Tulevu was there to pick them up from Sydney and drive back to the Central West for Hawks' match against Bathurst St Pat's.
Having moved from Fiji to Orange in the late 1990s, Tulevu knows exactly how to adjust to life in a foreign environment and he'll passing on some sage advice.
"They'll just have to get out there (on the field) and concentrate on what they're here for," he said.
"A lot of footballers will wander astray and do crazy things but I told them there's rules here in Australia, you're not in Fiji anymore. Just think about what you're doing here and for your family back home, it could be the opportunity for you to start something good and stay here in Australia."
While the potential of Qiolevu and Turagaiviu is obvious, Tulevu said it's their work ethic that sealed the arrival.
"The coaches from Fiji said they were the better trainers back home and that's why they got included in the squad," he explained.
"That's the only reason I got them here, they gave them a big wrap and if they're included in the squad then they must be alright and disciplined players.
"That's what I told Blink (president Andrew Blimka) and the squad."
Tulevu added there'll no doubt be challenges for the two but once they're comfortable and understand the style of footy played, then watch out.
"They just have to wait until the ball comes to them, get adjusted to the calls and the language, all these things but I reckon it's good they played straight away," he said.
"I'll try and work with the coach (Shane Rodney) and Marika can tell me what he wants to do so it's easier.
"It's a trial for them here but it's going to be a hard trial with the weather conditions.
"If they get experience playing for Australia then that's a big plus for Fiji."
This coming wee week will have the Orange CYMS and Hawks playing off in the second derby of the year, with potential Bati squad member Joey Lasagavibau hopefully apart of the CYMS lineup.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
