A man has been convicted in Orange Local Court after police found him trespassing in the sheep pavilion at Orange Showgrounds.
Gavin Gibbs, who also goes by the surname Edwards, was found in possession of three XXXX Gold bar mats, a tomahawk and a box knife and two pairs of secateurs that were suspected to have been stolen when they found him in the pavilion on April 24.
Advertisement
He was also found with a person he was not supposed to be in contact with due to an apprehended violence order.
Gibbs appeared in court via an audio visual link from a jail a day before he was due to appear before a parole board in the hope of being released from custody.
Solicitor Simon Populin said Gibbs had been in custody in relation to the charges since April 24.
He's fronts the state parole authority ... with respect to the breach of an Intensive Correction Order.- Magistrate David Day
Magistrate David Day said being in the company of a protected person was the most serious offence.
"He's fronts the state parole authority ... with respect to the breach of an Intensive Correction Order," Mr Day said.
"There are domestic violence offences, property offences, break and enters, goods in custody, shop lifting and the like," Mr Day said reading from Gibbs' criminal record.
"More particularly his DV related offending is serious."
According to information presented to the court, Gibbs accessed the pavilion through a padlocked gate but police found him and the other person hiding in a corner at 3.50pm so they were both arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
Police found the suspected stolen items during a search of his property at the police station.
They also found a bag containing 184 grams of white powder that both people said was washing powder.
Gibbs was convicted without further penalty for having suspected stolen property in his possession and for trespassing.
Magistrate David Day also convicted him and placed him on a six-month Community Corrections Order for contravening the AVO.
The offences placed Edwards in contravention of a previous 18-month CCO that he was given for shoplifting $240 worth of clothes and $297 in suitcases from Bathurst on March 19, 2021, and for possession of suspected stolen items including perfume, a tent, stuffed animals, jewellery and torches.
Advertisement
Magistrate David Day resentenced him to a new 18-month CCO.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.