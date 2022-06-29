Get the bigger picture on your next property buy

In any market it is important to be armed with as much information as possible when home hunting.
And a new in-depth property report, Property ReView, aims to do just that.
Available on for sale listings on realestateview.com.au, the Property ReView is an easy-to-read document emailed to you, which includes a unique selection of data and information on your potential new home.
It includes suburb trends, demographic and schools information as well as information on any planning overlays on the property in question.
"Buyers can now easily access all sorts of information on their potential new property; from suburb trends to the demography of the area to what schools are nearby and planning information: Property ReView is a fantastic single source for any buyer," said realestateview.com.au CEO Toby Balazs.
You will be able to see other properties that are currently for rent along with recent sales in the area of the home you are looking at.
Such information helps you to understand the current market conditions and the potential rent of the property - if you are looking at the home as an investment buy.
Also included is site and planning information which will allow you to understand the zoning of the area the home is situated in, along with overlays on the property.
All important suburb trends are another feature of Property ReView, allowing you to understand the past performance of the suburb for both houses and units.
Families with school-aged children will also benefit from the schools information including proximity to primary and secondary schools in the area. This information can be useful when both buying and selling, with properties in desirable school catchment areas highly desirable for buyers.
To access such information click the Property ReView request in the listing.
Property ReView is the latest innovation to help buyers get ahead in the property game from realestateview.com.au.
It joins Make an Offer, a digital tool that allows buyers to put in an offer directly to a real estate agent on the property listing site.
It allows property seekers to place a non-binding offer directly through realestateview.com.au to the agent.
The information it gathers includes the offer price, preferred settlement period, conditions and information on the potential buyer's legal representative and finance before receiving third party ID verification.
Meanwhile, realestateview.com.au has further developed its first-to-market Price Estimator experience by integrating CoreLogic's next generation AVM (Automated Valuation Model) solution.
This provides property owners and property seekers with instant price value ranges.
Jen Melocco is the National Property News Director at ACM. One of Australian property media's leading names, she leads property coverage and strategy nationally for ACM & REV, bringing a new approach to one of the most topical areas of property in Australia today - regional real estate. Previously she lead the editorial team for two of Australia's most read property magazines for Domain, and published within premier Nine media brands The Australian Financial Review and The Sydney Morning Herald.
