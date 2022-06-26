Emergency patients had a higher chance of being treated on time in Orange at the start of this year than they did at 19 other similarly ranked NSW hospitals as the state was hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
According to the Bureau of Health Information's latest report, 91.3 per cent of emergency patients were treated on time at the Orange Hospital emergency department in the January to March quarter this year.
That figure not only placed it at the top of a list of 20 comparative hospitals but first among other hospitals in the Western NSW Local Health District.
The information about the Orange Hospital emergency department was detailed in the BHI's latest report for that period, which also indicated that 76.1 per cent of urgent cases were treated on time at the emergency department while 75.8 per cent of semi-urgent cases and 90.9 per cent of non-urgent cases were also treated on time.
There was also an increase this year on patients from all triage categories being being treated on time compared to the same time last year.
According to the Western NSW LHD the Omicron variant of COVID-19 presented substantial challenges for emergency departments across the state during that quarter with a huge number of COVID-19 cases in the community presenting serious challenges.
The LHD's Chief Executive Mark Spittal said the latest quarterly report from the BHI captured that period, during which the impact of COVID-19 was significant on hospitals, health facilities and healthcare workers alike.
"We experienced sustained high demand and significant staff unavailability due to COVID-19 during the opening quarter of 2022, and the additional resources required placed immense pressure on our facilities and healthcare workers," Mr Spittal said.
"That impact was felt across the state and is shown in a number of key measures in the latest BHI quarterly report, but the dedication of our staff is also clear to see as our district performed better than NSW averages in a number of important areas.
"We are immensely proud of and thankful for our staff's continued commitment to rise to those challenges in incredibly trying circumstances, and their ability to continue providing high-quality and safe care for all of our patients."
Although it was hit hard, attendances at the Orange department in the first quarter were 7580, significantly lower than during the July to September quarter of 2020 when there were 9410 attendances.
Those first quarter numbers were down 10.4 per cent or 877 attendances when compared with the same quarter in 2021.
Only the Dubbo emergency department had a higher attendance rate among hospitals in the Western NSW Local Health District.
Dubbo had 9491 attendances down 28 per cent from 13,174 in the same 2021 quarter. The emergency department at Bathurst also marked a decrease in attendances with 6714 attendances, down 37.1 per cent from 10,677 in the 2021 quarter.
Of those who did attend the emergency department between January and March this year the majority, 5289, were treated and discharged while 1775 were treated and admitted to hospital, 36 were transferred to another hospital and 432 left without or before completing treatment.
The only one of those figures not to show a decline was a 20 per cent increase in the number of people being transferred to another hospital.
However, there was a 7.1 percentage point rise up to 81.9 per cent when it came to starting treatment placing it fourth out of the 20 peer-group rated hospitals. It came in behind Northern Beaches, Dubbo and Hornsby hospitals but was notably higher than the overall NSW figure of 70.5 per cent.
It also placed fourth among hospitals in the Western Local Health District behind Cowra, Forbes and Dubbo when it came to starting treatment.
Of the 7580 people who attended the emergency department there were 1864 arrivals by ambulance, which was 4 per cent down on the same period the previous year.
The percentage of people leaving the emergency department within four hours was 63.2 per cent down 3.6 percentage points.
The percentage of patients who were transferred from paramedics to emergency department staff within 30 minutes was 90.6 per cent, up 1.8 percentage points placing it behind Northern Beaches, Hornsby and Fairfield hospitals.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
