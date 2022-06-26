Central Western Daily

Orange Hospital treated 91 per cent of most critical emergency patients on time as Omicron raged in NSW

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
June 26 2022 - 9:30pm
EMERGENCY: Recent figures from the Bureau of Health Information detail how the Orange Hospital emergency department coped amid stresses placed on attendance numbers and staffing as a result of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. FILE PHOTO

Emergency patients had a higher chance of being treated on time in Orange at the start of this year than they did at 19 other similarly ranked NSW hospitals as the state was hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

