Central Western Daily

Rural Fire Service's Lachlan Allan says ground too wet for RFS vehicles as fire raged at Baldry

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated June 26 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:30am
PREVIOUS BURN: The Rural Fire Service has been hampered in its ability to hold more hazard reduction burns like this one in the Canobolas Zone due to damp conditions. FILE PHOTO

Aircraft were called to extinguish a grass fire north-west of Orange on Saturday after ground crews were unable to access the site due to the risk of getting bogged.

