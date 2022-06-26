Aircraft were called to extinguish a grass fire north-west of Orange on Saturday after ground crews were unable to access the site due to the risk of getting bogged.
Rural Fire Service Canobolas Zone district officer Lachlan Allan said the ground at Baldry was too wet for volunteers to drive fire trucks onto delaying their ability to bring the fire under control.
"It took a couple of hours to get under control, the first unit arrived about 1pm," he said.
Mr Allan said the fire crews departed about 3.30pm once the fire was under control and the cause remained unknown.
"The property owner isn't aware of how it started but it is likely to be from a previous fire," he said suggesting it may have reignited.
"The grass it was in was very [dry], it carried it across the wet ground.
"Because of how wet the ground was we couldn't get any vehicles off the Baldry Road hard top, otherwise we would have gotten bogged."
According to the RFS, the temperature reached about 14 degrees in the Baldry area of Cabonne on Saturday.
Even though it is winter and the weather was cool, about 88 hectares was burnt leading to the RFS to issue a warning to landholders.
"Please be aware that fires can still run hard and fast even in winter," the message stated.
Mr Allan said landholders will also need to watch out when the weather warms up in spring and summer "if this is the type of fire we are having in June or July".
"The grass is still very dry, [but] with the record rain the growth has been high," he said.
He said this was the largest fire the RFS has responded to since summer and the damp ground has affected their ability to undertake controlled burns in preparation for the next fire season.
Any landholders who want information on how to prepare their property for a fire should contact the RFS control centre on 6363 6666.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
