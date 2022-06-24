Toyota owners in Orange could be set for a major payday, as the largest successful class-action in Australia history enters its next phase.
More than 1300 residents are likely entitled to between $8000 and $15,000 compensation each, potentially totalling almost $20 million.
Earlier this year a judge found 264,000 HiLux, Prado, and Fortuner models sold in Australia between 2015 and 2020 were defective, due to an exhaust fault.
The Japanese car-giant was ordered to refund 17.5 per cent of the purchase price to all affected owners, at an unprecedented nationwide-cost of $2 billion.
In postcode 2800 - comprising Orange, Lucknow, and Cargo - 1046 Toyota Hiluxs, 213 Prados, and 42 Fortuners were registered during the affected period, according to government data.
Tristen Spanhel owns one of them, and says his 2016 ute - which he relies on for work - has been plagued with faults since new.
"It's had a DPF [diesel particulate filter] failing and I had to replace it ... it starts, but with [white smoke]," Mr Spanhel said.
Law firm Gilbert + Tobin filed the class action, and says Orange residents who believe they may qualify for compensation can register to join online:
"Claimants will need to confirm their identity and provide some details about the Toyota they acquired.
"The information provided will be used to confirm the claimant's eligibility to receive compensation under the judgment and allow the amount of that compensation to be calculated."
When asked how much the firm plans to take in legal fees, the spokesperson said a maximum of 25 per cent could be held as a "funding commission."
Toyota Australia says it will appeal the recent compensation ruling, however it will be liable for the pay-out itself if unsuccessful.
Orange Toyota dealership manager Blair Blashki confirmed the retailer on Forbes Road is entirely unaffected by the class action.
