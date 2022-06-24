Central Western Daily

More than 1300 Toyota HiLux, Prado, and Fortuner owners in Orange, Lucknow, and Cargo eligible to join record-breaking $2 billion class action

William Davis
By William Davis
June 24 2022 - 8:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tristen Spanhel will apply to join the record-breaking class action, after experiencing significant faults with his 2016 Toyota Hilux.

Toyota owners in Orange could be set for a major payday, as the largest successful class-action in Australia history enters its next phase.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.