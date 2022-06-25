A woman who ran the car she was driving off the road, causing two tyres to burst, was convicted of high-range drink-driving after blowing more than five times the legal limit.
A Thai translator helped Nalinphat Prasitsaeng, of Waddell Street, Canowindra when she appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing on Monday.
Magistrate Susan McGowan said the 49-year-old Prasitsaeng had a limited driving record with one speeding offence last year.
"She hasn't been driving for that long," Ms McGowan said.
"It's very dangerous to drink and drive. She could have injured herself or other people that were on the side of the road."
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said Prasitsaeng has been in Australia for the past eight years and she's been driving since her arrival.
She purchased one drink and drank others that were given to her.- Solicitor Andrew Rolfe
"She had no prior offences in Thailand, to come to Australia she had to go through relevant background checks."
Mr Rolfe said Prasitsaeng also pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity but there was one issue with the material submitted to the court about the case.
According to the police, Prasitsaeng told them she had one Stone and Wood beer at 5pm, however he said it was a translation issue.
"She purchased one drink and drank others that were given to her," he said.
According to information presented to the court, Prasitsaeng was driving a Toyota sedan west on Cargo Road near the intersection of Witton Place on the outskirts of Orange when she ran off the road at 9.30pm on May 6.
She caught the attention of passing motorists who called the police.
Prasitsaeng was breath tested at the site and was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station after returning a positive result.
On analysis she returned a high-range reading of 0.265.
"It's very dangerous to drive after drinking so much," Ms McGowan said when she sentenced Prasitsaeng.
Ms McGowan convicted Prasitsaeng and placed her on a 12-month Conditional Release Order, "which is a promise to the community not to commit any further offences within that time".
She also disqualified Prasitsaeng from driving for six months until November 5, 2022, at which time she will have to apply to have an alcohol interlock device fitted to her car for 24 months.
Ms McGowan said the disqualification period takes into account the period that Prasitsaeng has been off the road.
