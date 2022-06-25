Central Western Daily

Nalinphat Prasitsaeng ran off the road while high-range drink-driving in Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated June 25 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 9:00pm
DRINK DRIVING: A woman who crashed her car driving out of Orange while high-range drink-driving has faced Orange Local Court. FILE PHOTO

A woman who ran the car she was driving off the road, causing two tyres to burst, was convicted of high-range drink-driving after blowing more than five times the legal limit.

