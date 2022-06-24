Anna Franceschini was responsible for bringing life back into an iconic lolly shop.
Now more than two years after opening Dolce Sweets and Treats in Millthorpe's Pym Street, she is moving away and selling the business.
"There had been a sweet shop in Millthorpe for many years and it's a big tourist attraction, so I thought it would be good to put the sweet shop back in town," she said of her decision to open the business.
"It's been going from strength to strength and has become really popular."
Mrs Franceschini opened the shop on May 29, 2020, just after the first COVID lockdown. But like many a business owner, she pulled out all the stops to make sure they kept trading in one capacity or another.
"Obviously it was tough for everybody not being able to trade; but we survived," she said.
"Thankfully I got a lot of local support. During that time I was delivering gift hampers because people couldn't come to the shop, so they would place their orders and I would deliver contactless."
Having owned a beauty salon in Brisbane prior to her Central West move, Mrs Franceschini didn't know a whole lot about the sweets game.
"I learnt about lollies that I didn't know existed. It certainly broadened my knowledge of sweets, where they come from and how they're made," she said.
"Just discovering all of these new sweets, chocolates and makers that I never knew existed was great."
Having grown up in Italy, she would always take on board the suggestions of customers as to what 'traditional" Australian treats she should try and stock. It was those interactions that she valued the most.
"I try to cater for a lot of tastes. When customers come in and say they wish we had something, I'll bring it in and give it a try. That's how I learned about so many of these lollies that I never knew existed," she said.
"I didn't grow up in Australia, so experiencing iconic Australian lollies like the Scorched Peanut Bar, the Choo-Choo Bar and things that are typically Australian childhood memories I never knew has been great.
"So by listening to the clients and what they like, I've been able to build up a huge variety of stock so that there's something for everyone."
With her husband getting work elsewhere, Mrs Franceschini was sad to say goodbye to a community that had treated her so well over the past two years.
"The highlights have been the people coming in and enjoying the décor, enjoying the variety, the atmosphere," she said.
"Seeing the smile on their faces when they walk in has been a delight. It's evoking a lot of memories from their childhood. I have retro music playing and people just break out dancing, that's been really wonderful to see. I've met a lot of wonderful people and just people appreciating the effort I've put into the shop."
She said that anyone interested in purchasing the business should contact her via the Dolce Sweets and Treats Facebook page.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
