A farmer is out to prove there is more to his job than just "chasing a few animals around."
Cudal's Floyd Legge is a director of Ridgehaven Poll Dorsets and a sixth-generation pastoralist whose family has been involved with fine merino wool farming for more than 150 years.
On top of that, he is also the chairman of Australian Textile Investments which just purchased two historic businesses based in Victoria.
The sale of Geelong Textiles and Geelong Dyeing was finalised in June and it marked the first time the businesses hit the market since 1971.
Mr Legge already has big plans for the companies moving forward, one of which is to make the operational side of things carbon neutral.
"Already we have commenced an energy audit to see what energy is being used and also seeing where savings can be done," he said.
"We're doing a full energy and consumption audit of the business to put things into a more sustainable way. We're looking to create a long-term, environmentally and economically sustainable business."
Geelong Textiles is known as one of the businesses that supplied the material for the Australian test cricket teams' iconic baggy green caps, worn by the likes of Sir Donald Bradman, Allan Border, Ricky Ponting and Pat Cummins.
Mr Legge said there was one reason in particular which was a driving force behind his initial interest.
"My first introduction to the Geelong Textile Group occurred in 2019 when I needed some of our family-grown fine merino wool dyed and made into the fabric for the suits my groomsmen and I wore for my wedding," he said.
"It was a wonderful experience - taking a raw Australian product and turning it into a luxury fabric, right here in Australia.
"I made interest (in purchasing the businesses) at the time because I wanted to make sure it remained Australian owned."
Mr Legge said his was a story that proved what the new-age farmer was capable of.
"The majority of farmers are very professional businesspeople, who have to be skilled in a much broader range of areas than you would find in a typical corporate structure. To think that this is something that's unique to the city areas couldn't be further from the truth."
He added that all staff and management had been offered continuing employment - on their current pay levels and in their current positions - with ATI.
"A lot of the staff have been working there for at least a decade," he said.
"I have good confidence in the staff that are there already to be able to manage the operations."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
