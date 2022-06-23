ROADWAY resealing, a new restroom block and an upgraded mower all made a recent list of grant applications in Cabonne, with three community groups seeking improvements for its Crown land sites.
Injecting financial support into the projects, the council's grants team submitted the requests on behalf of the groups on June 3, which are located in Manildra, Molong and Cumnock.
The Manildra and District Improvement Association, or MADIA, has requested a new toilet block for Montana Park on Loftus Street, with construction and development estimated at $145,288.
This application includes a further $5000 co-contribution for the group.
Molong Show Society's project to improve its heritage-listed Luncheon Pavilion at the showground, requests the installation of a new culvert for better water channelling, gravel resealing of its existing roadway and headwall cleaning of the building.
Nestled on the town's golf course, the site's upgrades have been estimated at a cost of $63,323.
Also asking for a $2000 co-contribution, the Cumnock Golf Club has asked for a zero-turn lawn mower to maintain its grounds, estimating a cost of $30,299.
Money will be directed via the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund Program, with successful applications due for announcement in November of this year.
Items of infrastructure were outlined in a separate report, providing an update on recent major projects across the shire.
Some areas of completed works reported upgrades to road surfaces - such as pothole patching, new line markings and better signage - including new vegetation projects and/or improvements made to drainage systems.
Locations on-report mentioned finished works on Borenore Road, Cadia Road, the Cargo Road/Lake Canobolas Road intersection, Casuarina Drive, Warraderry Way and Kangaroobie Road.
"All sealed, unsealed roads, bridges, culverts, and waterways have been inspected and assessed, with all roads made safe and serviceable, with some completed road restoration works," the transport infrastructure report read.
"[And] a full submission has been provided to Resilience NSW for recovery works, [though] given the extent of natural disasters which have occurred as of late, there has been some delay in receiving approval of this submission."
Ongoing engineering projects have been marked for Nyrang Creek Bridge, Gum Creek Bridge and Washpen Creek Bridge, with last year's November flooding ultimately impacting the structural integrity of all three.
Cabonne councillors will meet for the shire's usual monthly meeting, which is at 2pm on Tuesday, June 28.
