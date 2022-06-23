Central Western Daily

Community and infrastructure projects updated in Cabonne Council reports

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:36am, first published 1:00am
UPDATE: Completed projects, future roadworks and Crown land improvements were recently outlined in Cabonne Council reports. Photo: FILE.

ROADWAY resealing, a new restroom block and an upgraded mower all made a recent list of grant applications in Cabonne, with three community groups seeking improvements for its Crown land sites.

