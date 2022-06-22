A chaotic 3200 kilometre rally battled with floods, COVID-19, and a stranded stretch-limo on its quest to raise money for cancer research and treatment earlier this year.
The Rotary Club of Orange Daybreak's 2022 'Cruisin' Along Trek' spanned 10 towns between April 28 and May 7, with $55,000 collected through entry fees, private donations, and raffles.
A further 26,000 was raised through a community raffle of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, bringing the total donation to $81,000.
"We do this because [the Orange Clinical Cancer Trials Unit] relies on outside sources," Bruce Smith, the President of Orange Rotary Daybreak, said.
"The research they do out there is actually a worldwide thing, and they are one of the leaders - the ultimate aim is to find a cure for cancer."
While 26 cars and 54 people started the rally, a COVID-19 outbreak midway meant just six cars and 17 people made it to the finish.
A string of floods in Northern NSW also forced an overhaul of the event, with parts of the planned-route completely submerged.
Orange man Mick O'Neill brought his nine-metre Ford stretch limousine on the trek, and encountered manoeuvrability problems even in the smallest of towns.
The six-wheeler was attempting a U-turn at Wyandra when it became beached on a land bank and had to be pulled off by two other vehicles.
"We buy a Harley, we sell the tickets, and the net proceeds is what we donate ... we always select a worthwhile [cause]," said Bruce Smith.
The raffle was the 10th organised by Orange Rotary Daybreak, with money raised in previous years going to Western Care Lodge, Ronald McDonald House, and other community groups.
Medical Oncologist Doctor Robert Zielinski from Orange Hospital described the 2022 fundraiser as "amazing," and estimated the money would provide trials for "eight to 10 people".
"It allows us to expand our footprint ... which will allow more patients to remain in our community," Dr Zielinski said.
"It's far more palatable for anyone with cancer to stay here, than trying to get over the physical and mental hurdles of travelling back and forth from Sydney
"It's just really a humbling experience ... it really re-energises us knowing what we're doing is regarded."
