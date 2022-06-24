Central Western Daily

Dr David Howe says several Orange GPs are on the brink of retiring but don't want to create a doctor shortage

Tanya Marschke
June 24 2022 - 6:30pm
IMPORTANT: Dr David Howe says Orange could use more GPs and some are postponing retirement so they don't let their patients down or create a doctor shortage. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

Orange is considered a medical hub but the city could use more general practitioners according to a long-standing doctor who says some are postponing retirement to prevent causing a GP shortage.

