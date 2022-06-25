Paul Toole is the leader of the NSW Nationals and is the member for Bathurst, while Dugald Saunders will be gunning for a second term as the Member for Dubbo come the election in March. Steph Cooke is the member for Cootamundra, an electorate in which Cowra sits, and Adam Marshall, the Northern Tablelands MP, said he was "literally pinching myself" following what was a record level of expenditure for those in the northern parts of the state.