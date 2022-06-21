Central Western Daily

Homemade guns, replica weapons, ammunition, and 3D-printer seized in Lighting Ridge arrest, police allege

WD
By William Davis
June 21 2022 - 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homemade gun in Lighting Ridge. PHOTO: NSW Police.

Homemade weapons and a 3D-printer "used in the manufacture of firearms" were seized during an arrest in the Central West on Friday, NSW Police allege.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WD

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.