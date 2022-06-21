Homemade weapons and a 3D-printer "used in the manufacture of firearms" were seized during an arrest in the Central West on Friday, NSW Police allege.
A 25-year-old male was approached during a "proactive patrol" in Lightning Ridge, and was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant.
Police say a search of the man's vehicle uncovered the 3D-printer, two homemade pistols, homemade ammunition, and two replica guns.
It's unclear if the functional guns were made using the seized 3D-printer, or if the technology is linked to further weapons.
The man was charged with firearm offences, refused bail, and fronted Dubbo Local Court on June 18, 2022. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 18.
Under the Firearms Act 1996 it is a serious offence to manufacture - or attempt to manufacture - guns, with a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.
Entry-level 3D-printers can be bought for as little as $400, and police have raised concerns about the potential for criminal abuse of the technology since at least 2013.
The Lightning Ridge arrest was part of a a state-wide police crack-down on illegal weapons, dubbed Operation Foil II.
