Could it be yours? More than $750,000 unclaimed in Orange and surrounds

Residents in Orange and surrounds are owed more than $750,000 in "unclaimed money," data from Revenue NSW reveals.
The 2800 postcode is owed almost three times the state average, with as many as one in 20 people potentially entitled to funds they do not know about.
Unclaimed money refers to assets earmarked for claimants, but held in a government coffer because it has been forgotten, misplaced, or for some other reason uncollected.
Examples include: Refunds, overpayments, bonds, public sector superannuation, royalties, commissions, interest, or trust account funds.
Across NSW a total of $187,433,543 in unclaimed money is owed to individuals and businesses as of June 1, 2022 according to State Government figures.
While the average postcode is owed $256,407, data suggests the wider Orange region - postcode 2800 - is owed $761,562.
This is divided between 2310 claimants, at an average of $330 each - likely equating to approximately one in every 20 residents.
Postcode 2000 - city of Sydney - has the highest register of unclaimed money, with $10,950,851 owed to 17,288 residents at an average of $633 each.
While the majority of unclaimed money has been forgotten or the claimant is unable to be located, a personal search for entitled funds can conducted on the Revenue NSW website.
