Central Western Daily

More than $750,000 is unclaimed in Orange, Spring Hill, Lucknow, Cargo and surrounds, data from Revenue NSW reveals

WD
By William Davis
Updated June 21 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 9:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could it be yours? More than $750,000 unclaimed in Orange and surrounds

Residents in Orange and surrounds are owed more than $750,000 in "unclaimed money," data from Revenue NSW reveals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WD

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.