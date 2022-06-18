Central Western Daily

Long weekend makes for a short week on the lanes

By Bob Taylor
Updated June 20 2022 - 6:34am, first published June 18 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long weekend makes for a short week on the lanes.

Monday public holiday makes a short week, but with plenty happening, so let's get going by looking at the Wednesday 7.30pm Doubles, where the Star was Lauren South who scored 137 over average, to be followed by the Tuesday Scratch Singles, with Blake Frecklington scoring 112 over average to be followed by the Wednesday 6.20pm Doubles where Michelle Schmiedel was the star with 100 over average for the series.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.