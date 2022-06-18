Long weekend makes for a short week on the lanes.

Monday public holiday makes a short week, but with plenty happening, so let's get going by looking at the Wednesday 7.30pm Doubles, where the Star was Lauren South who scored 137 over average, to be followed by the Tuesday Scratch Singles, with Blake Frecklington scoring 112 over average to be followed by the Wednesday 6.20pm Doubles where Michelle Schmiedel was the star with 100 over average for the series.
Star Bowler of the Week and winner of the Auto Wash, compliments of Pete's Car Wash was Lauren South who scored that wonderful 137 over average for the series.
This week's High Roller champion and winner of the three free practice games was Michelle Schmiedel who scored a great 224 (PB).
Other bowlers seeking a chance for some practice included Damien Barrett 210 (PB), Connor Muir 203, Allen Lickiewicz 200, Blake Frecklington 265, Brody Jadezak 203, Damien Christoff 209, Jason Osborne 268, Ben Walsh 248, Jordan Clark 215, Nick Flannery 279, Tash Brett 231, Adam O'Connor 213, Hayden Swallow 204, Edward Hoogenboom 213, Ron Quinlan 203, Zac Shea 214, Keilan Holder 220 (PB). As this score was 72 over average, Keilan was named the third Man of the Moment for June and Next in line hoping for the voucher from Guys Cuts and Jason Kelly 216.
The Almost Made It Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Tristan Grove who scored a marvellous 196 (PB).
Other bowlers hungering for a great feed included Harley Campbell 161, Matthew Campbell 185 (PB), Beryl Reid 106, Lachlan Turner 161, Michelle Bostjancic 173, Jaxon Sutherland 129, Alec Gaeta 167, Nick Gaeta 170, Jason Blowes 184, Bella Muir 129, Claire Hawkins 108, Emma McCulloch 159, Xavier Finch 109, Jett Turnbull 134, Matt Gerkin 171 (PB), Gary Stedman 174, Judy Taylor 145, Warren Taylor 164, Casey Perry 185 and Kyan Parsons 124.
Next in line was Darius Thurtell 192, Willow Fisher 152, Nathan Fauchon 172, Aurora Pethybridge 112, Ben Medbury 199, Abe Holding 116, Levi Speechley 126, Jayden Shea 167, Milo Lees 141, Adrian Bowyer 182, Scott Jones 177 and Lauren South 138 (PB). As this score was 63 over average and part of her 137 over average for the series, Lauren was named the third Female of Note for June and next in the queue hoping for the gift certificate from MJs All Hair-All Occasions.
Junior of the Week and winner of the voucher from Domino's was Matthew Campbell whose score of 185 (PB) was 51 over average.
