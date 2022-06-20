"We've got the fire, the water, the people, the food, the drinks, the atmosphere: this has been such a memorable night, thanks for having us."
Thirsty Merc's Ray Thistlethwayte summed it up as the band launched into Twenty Good Reasons to wrap up Frost and Fire 2022 on Saturday night.
A capacity crowd of 3000 flocked to Forbes ski dam in ideal conditions for the annual destination event.
A sunny day - and we haven't had too many of those lately - turned to a cool, clear night just right for the event with crowds gathering around fire buckets and outdoor heaters.
Entertainers Em Pavey, Jo Stephenson and Clynton Breen were the first to take the stage, before the River Spirit Dancers and Aunty Aileen Allen gave a very special welcome to country and sharing of Wiradjuri culture.
Cowra's Josh Maynard and band shared original music and some popular covers, Bathurst's Smith and Jones shared tunes from their new album and earlier releases.
Mayor Phyllis Miller welcomed everyone to the amazing event - now in its third year and looking likely to establish itself as the tourist drawcard it's intended to be - and thanked the many people and organisations who made it happen.
Those ranged from our Rural Fire Service volunteers keeping a close eye on the fire buckets (and spreading a little coloured flame magic) to the State Emergency Service patrolling the water.
The night's entertainers all spoke of how good it was to be back on stage with live audiences - and the crowd was pretty happy too, leaving the warmth of the fires for front of stage to support the entertainers.
The Sydney Fire Dancers wowed the audience from the youngest to the oldest with dance, fire breathing and fire-eating stunts.
Set aside the winter solstice weekend in your calendar and when these tickets go on sale in 2023, get yours quick!
