MUSIC duo from Bathurst will perform live in the Orange on Friday night, bringing "the heart" of who they are to the city's crowd-goers.
"As a duo, we are constantly walking the line between self-expression as individuals, and the desire to produce and perform work that speaks to the heart of who we are together," the Smith & Jones pair said.
In its next Meet the Songwriter installment, the Arts OutWest Live & Kicking program has organised Abby Smith and Sophie Jones, a duo from Bathurst who've said smaller venues and intimate gigs are the ultimate jam space for them.
"The songs we'll be performing as part of this show will allow the audience to peek behind the curtain of this special collaborative relationship," Ms Smith said.
"And will explore the way our dedication to our musical connection lets us create the work we've made over the past eight years."
With the pandemic-riddled days seemingly over for the most part, the pair only recently released a first single, 'Waiting On My Turn' at the end of March this year, after a dry three years of no music due to the industry's struggles.
The single was the first in a series that will continue to unfold throughout 2022,
"We'd spent the last couple of years recording on and off with Kris Schubert at The Boatshed [his home studio]," Ms Jones said.
"And 'Waiting on my Turn' was one of the first that came out of those sessions; [the song is] essentially a musing on life and finding your place in the world - it's an 'old meets new' tune for us in many ways."
With its release at the time dropped as their "deliberate return" to the music scene, it's since paved the way to gigs across the Central West, including Armidale and Inverell, with the duo's most recent sounds heard by a crowd of over 3000 at Forbes' Frost and Fire Festival over the weekend.
Since then, they've now played for eight years together with two albums to be proud of and an extensive amount of touring under their belt, which includes "thousands of kilometres driven, coffees drank and earrings and vintage outfits worn."
And although they've only just performed at the Orange Winter Jazz Festival during June 10 to 12, the upcoming June 24 gig at the city's Agrestic is going to be an extra special one.
"When we first started writing our own original material for S&J about seven years ago now, Lucas at The Agrestic Grocer was the first person to give us our own ticketed show back in 2016," Ms Jones said, "where we could play all of our own material and we still are so grateful for his belief in us and that opportunity."
Crowd-goers will hear the Smith & Jones pair taking their journey to the birth of their collaboration, with tales of their "beloved Corolla" days on the road in between gigs.
The audience will also have the chance to hear about their new album; which is tentatively titled, 'My My Heart Is Always Taking Me'.
"This gives us the opportunity to go right back to the start and work our way through to some brand new songs," Ms Smith said.
"We seriously can't wait and have some absolute oldies, but goodies to share."
Online tickets are available through the the Agrestic Grocer website.
Doors open from 6pm on Friday, June 24.
