THE numbers were down on previous crowds but Zonta's 38th Antique Fair still drew almost 900 people through the doors of the Orange Function Centre.
Zonta secretary Fances Young said the mood was subdued compared to previous fairs but that was to be expected considering the financial imposts being levelled at families and businesses at the moment.
"You've had all of the 'nature' events (fires and then flood), then you had an election and then you have the financial world at the moment ... people are very uncertain. I think a lot of people didn't come out, perhaps they were scared to come out."
She said previous fairs would draw almost double that during the two-days of trade.
"A lot of the dealers commented, they feel there's not money around, not like there was last year."
This year's fair drew 30 dealers with Lismore's Sharryn Lee, from The Fairmarket Antique Centre in Lismore making her 38th trip to Orange despite her business being crushed by the recent floods..
"We had everything packed up and it was all ready for a flood but nobody was safe with the height of the water that came through," she said.
"It was all up in our mezzanine, we've packed it up there for 47 years but unfortunately this time it was just double the amount of water that's ever been through there."
Ms Lee said most of the stock in her 500 foot floor space was smashed when the water went through her building but her jewellery cabinets were stored in another area and were salvaged enabling her to repeat her Orange pilgrimage.
"We're always happy to come [to Orange], either way, we've got lots of customers down here because we've been coming for 38 years."
Ms Young said said Zonta, which is keen to recruit more members, will look at ways of revamping the fair.
"We're not disappointed but it was definitely a quieter feel," she said
"Melanie Meers is the new president and she has been speaking to all the dealers. There will definitely be a debrief, how do we change things to improve next year?"
Zonta runs the antique fair as a fundraiser for domestic violence victims and Ms Young said it hoped to repeat last year's donation of around $5000 in vouchers for Housng Plus and another $2000 to Family Support.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
