Canberra Raiders lose Jack Wighton for Newcastle Knights clash

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 17 2022 - 10:53am, first published 10:47am
Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton has been ruled out of the Knights clash with COVID-19. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Raiders and NSW Blues have been dealt a massive blow with Jack Wighton ruled out due to COVID-19.

