Lucky number 13 for Horne as records broken

For our usual Wednesday run 35 cold hardy members attended Elephant Park completing 1, 2 or 3 laps. This was a Wednesday with a difference as we had a guest appearance from Jeremy Wallace from RPT to help us all warmup and stretch out before tackling the track. Top three males were Peter Finlay 10:07, Jack Daintith 10:09 and Luke Hockey 10:56. The top three females were Amy Robinson 12:16, Claire Gates 14:16 and Jessica Curran 14:31.