Central Western Daily

Lucky number 13 for Horne as records broken

By Christopher Clough
Updated June 16 2022 - 5:30am, first published June 13 2022 - 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELL DONE: Jack Daintith who competed at the Australian Uphill Mountain Running Championships at Mt. Tennent in the ACT.

Our Sunday run at Stagecoach Road was another success and to all the 29 members who attended the run, well done for braving the cold conditions. The hills were tough, but the view of the surrounds always make the effort worth the extra push.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.