Lucky number 13 for Horne as records broken

Our Sunday run at Stagecoach Road was another success and to all the 29 members who attended the run, well done for braving the cold conditions. The hills were tough, but the view of the surrounds always make the effort worth the extra push.
The fastest in each distance were:
2km
Female - Anne-Marie Ryan 14:49, Rhonda Jones 19:41, Justine Neville 19:41; Male - Michael Sharp 12:57, Trevor Jones 22:41, George Rutledge 22:42.
5km
Female - Kim Jarvis 29:53, Sue Klose 30:46, Kinisha Roweth 38:20; Male - Adam Skelton 27:18, Gary Taylor 33:32, Greg Shapter 33:53.
8km
Female - Alison Spurway 44:30, Jane Fairgrieve 55:25, Lynn O'Mara 1:09:41; Male - Daryl Roweth 42:06, Gareth Thomas 45:00, Mike Cooper 45:01.
12km
Female - Ayako Kusui 1:07:40, Juste Kucinskaite 1:15:27, Karren Skelton 1:33:51; Male - Chris Pooley 59:56, Paul Anderson 1:12:06, Andrew McArdle 1:18:41.
For our usual Wednesday run 35 cold hardy members attended Elephant Park completing 1, 2 or 3 laps. This was a Wednesday with a difference as we had a guest appearance from Jeremy Wallace from RPT to help us all warmup and stretch out before tackling the track. Top three males were Peter Finlay 10:07, Jack Daintith 10:09 and Luke Hockey 10:56. The top three females were Amy Robinson 12:16, Claire Gates 14:16 and Jessica Curran 14:31.
Personal bests were recorded this week by Maxwell Horne with an improvement of 13 seconds.
Last Saturday was the club's seconds trail run in a while, again we headed to Mitchells Way and all runners made the accent up to Ridge Road. A total of 17 runners and 4 dogs made the effort in the cold to tackle the trails.
With regards to achievements this week, a special recognition to Michael Sharp who has achieved an incredible 1,500 ORC runs.
A mention to one of the club's runners, Jack Daintith who competed in the Australian Uphill Mountain Running Championships at Mt. Tennent in the ACT. Jack came 14th overall in the event. A huge congratulations on your efforts.
This Sunday's run is at Lake Canobolas, all participants will have a choice of completing 1-4 laps of the 2.5km course around the lake. Wednesday runs will commence at 4:35pm followed by a mass start at 4:45 and please be finished by 5:30pm.
Please continue to check the website, Facebook and watch your emails for more information on all our club activities and news.
Together we achieve individual goals.
