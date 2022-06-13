There was some amazing action on display in the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.
Team 4 Tracey beat Team 1 Kidson with wins for Hayden Trott, George Eleftheriou, Yvonne Tracey and Graham Kidson was electric for his three nil victory.
Team 2 Brayne beat Team 3 Thurtell with wins for Grant Michell, Kylie Keegan, Belinda Thurtell, James Cole and Lawry Brayne while Max Thurtell got the better of his sister Millie winning in three.
Team 8 Zylstra hammered Team 6 Stephens with wins for Mick Abberton, Peter Perriman, Wayne Stephens, Eileen Rowe and Steve Blackwood while Katie Hailes came back from two games down to take Adam Zystra to a deciding fifth where Adam settled to claim the win.
Team 7 Hannan obliterated Team 5 Bigg with the first clean sweep of the season.
There were wins for Nathan Atkinson, Jack Pilkington, Carolina Trombelli ,Sonya Fitzgerald and John Hannan beat Nick Ruthenberg who is fifty years his junior while Lindsay Mahlo ticked another goal off his list never having beaten Nathan Garton in his career. Lindsay won in four tight games.
