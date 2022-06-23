Celebrating 90 years of effort, support and fundraising Advertising Feature

TREE PLANTING AT NELSON PARK: Orange Rotary Club have a long, proud history of making a positive difference within the local community. Photo: Supplied

A Warm Welcome - Len Banks

It will be a privilege to serve as the president of Orange Rotary Club for the coming year. We owe a great deal to the members over the past 90 years who have built a strong Club with a reputation for community service. This year, we celebrate our 90th anniversary at our 2022 Changeover Dinner on Monday, June 27. Along with the handover of Presidency and Board, we'll hear from long-serving members of the Club, how they've been involved, and recognise the achievements of the Club since its charter in 1932.

Current high-profile projects include the Banjo Paterson Festival, the Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge, Sustainable Living Week, and our community markets and barbecues continue to put us in the public eye, while there are many other activities we'll continue to support behind the scenes. We're increasing our commitment to the Smith Family's Learning for Life program and our sponsorship of Indigenous Health Education scholarships. We are committed to working with schools, the Orange Eisteddfod and other Rotary Clubs to enhance opportunities for young people in education, the arts, science and hospitality. We love conducting barbecues at the Orange Health Service and thank local health staff for their dedication and commitment to our community.

Volunteering through Rotary is a very satisfying way to assist in your community. The diversity of projects provides an opportunity for anyone to give a hand while having a fun time with other volunteers. Members are only expected to give what time they can to fit in with work, family and other commitments. Through a diverse membership, the Club will continue to be strong and grow. I encourage you all to consider joining Rotary.

WELCOME: Incoming Orange Rotary Club president, Len Banks. Photo: Supplied

In The Beginning

The Rotary Club of Orange was conceived at a meeting on Thursday, March 24 1932 between six local businessmen, the Rotary District Governor from Sydney, the Bishop of Bathurst and the Archdeacon of Orange. This event was to have far-reaching ramifications for the people of Orange and the surrounding district for the many years ahead. Dr A E Colvin was elected President of the proposed Club which received news of it being chartered as a member of Rotary International and District 76 on Thursday, June 9 1932.

International Goodwill

The Rotary Club of Orange makes significant donations to projects supported by Rotary International and these include:

Rotary Foundation- This international charity raises over $300m per year and transfers these funds into worldwide projects. Founded over 100 years ago, the Foundation has spent more than $4 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace by improving health, education, improving the environment, and alleviating poverty.

Polio Plus- The Global Polio Eradication Initiative was commenced in 1978 and over the intervening years clubs across the world have contributed over $2b. The disease is now endemic in only two countries.

Disaster Aid Australia- This project is a partnership of Rotary based organisations which provide humanitarian aid during disasters. One of the programs is the provision of shelter boxes to people impacted by disasters. The boxes contain items such as tents, blankets cooking utensils and solar lights.

Rotary Oceania Medical Aid for Children- A joint project with New Zealand Rotary to bring children to Australia or New Zealand to receive life saving surgery.