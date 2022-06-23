Worldwide, Rotary is made up of 1.4 million passionate individuals in over 46,000 clubs. Rotary is a well known international organisation, but also a community leader, a local support network and a volunteer hub. Local Rotary Clubs help to make a real difference in the lives of their local communities.
So, who can join Rotary and what are the benefits? Rotary is keen to welcome people of all ages and backgrounds who want to contribute to the community. There are options for full Club memberships or Friends of Rotary memberships that enable people to participate to the level appropriate that allows for their other life commitments.
Find out more by visiting the Orange Rotary Club website www.rotarycluboforange.org.au, by contacting the Club through Facebook, email or phone, or by seeing them in person when they are out in the community. It is through diversity of membership that Rotary has the capacity to support such a wide range of projects.
As the youngest member of the Club when I joined in March 1963, I was struck by a number of features. Fellowship was very strong and next was the strong commitment to Club activities. These were many and varied with charitable activities, inspired by local, national and international needs, abounding as they do now.
Rotary has given Colina and I many blessings, from the experiences as Club President, District Governor, Leader of a team to Massachusetts, and service as a Medical Volunteer in Refugee Camps in Hong Kong and the Philippines. I have visited Rotary Clubs in 17 countries, and I remain impressed with the good things Rotary does at all levels.
Rotary is a wonderful organisation. As a person who had just opened a small business a couple of years prior to joining Rotary, I found that those hours on a Monday night gave me a relaxation where I could learn from my older Rotarians.
I learnt meeting procedures, tolerance of varying views on life and interesting discussions, and overall it was a wonderful experience. I encourage any young people to join Rotary because what you learn through being a Rotary member stays with you for the rest of your life.
I joined Rotary in 1970 when I was setting out in a new business. There were many successful businessmen and tradesmen in the club at that time and it was my practice at the weekly dinner meeting to sit with a different person each week. In its membership makeup, Rotary had one person from each vocation, one teacher, one bank manager, one real estate agent, and so on.
I found it extremely helpful to get ideas from people who were totally outside my vocation, it helped me look outside the box if you like. The obstacles one faces in starting a new business are many, and the help I received from these people helped me immensely as years went on. I owe Rotary and its' members a great deal that helped me establish and continue in a small business.
It will be a privilege to serve as the president of Orange Rotary Club for the coming year. We owe a great deal to the members over the past 90 years who have built a strong Club with a reputation for community service. This year, we celebrate our 90th anniversary at our 2022 Changeover Dinner on Monday, June 27. Along with the handover of Presidency and Board, we'll hear from long-serving members of the Club, how they've been involved, and recognise the achievements of the Club since its charter in 1932.
Current high-profile projects include the Banjo Paterson Festival, the Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge, Sustainable Living Week, and our community markets and barbecues continue to put us in the public eye, while there are many other activities we'll continue to support behind the scenes. We're increasing our commitment to the Smith Family's Learning for Life program and our sponsorship of Indigenous Health Education scholarships. We are committed to working with schools, the Orange Eisteddfod and other Rotary Clubs to enhance opportunities for young people in education, the arts, science and hospitality. We love conducting barbecues at the Orange Health Service and thank local health staff for their dedication and commitment to our community.
Volunteering through Rotary is a very satisfying way to assist in your community. The diversity of projects provides an opportunity for anyone to give a hand while having a fun time with other volunteers. Members are only expected to give what time they can to fit in with work, family and other commitments. Through a diverse membership, the Club will continue to be strong and grow. I encourage you all to consider joining Rotary.
The Rotary Club of Orange was conceived at a meeting on Thursday, March 24 1932 between six local businessmen, the Rotary District Governor from Sydney, the Bishop of Bathurst and the Archdeacon of Orange. This event was to have far-reaching ramifications for the people of Orange and the surrounding district for the many years ahead. Dr A E Colvin was elected President of the proposed Club which received news of it being chartered as a member of Rotary International and District 76 on Thursday, June 9 1932.
The Rotary Club of Orange makes significant donations to projects supported by Rotary International and these include:
Rotary Foundation- This international charity raises over $300m per year and transfers these funds into worldwide projects. Founded over 100 years ago, the Foundation has spent more than $4 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace by improving health, education, improving the environment, and alleviating poverty.
Polio Plus- The Global Polio Eradication Initiative was commenced in 1978 and over the intervening years clubs across the world have contributed over $2b. The disease is now endemic in only two countries.
Disaster Aid Australia- This project is a partnership of Rotary based organisations which provide humanitarian aid during disasters. One of the programs is the provision of shelter boxes to people impacted by disasters. The boxes contain items such as tents, blankets cooking utensils and solar lights.
Rotary Oceania Medical Aid for Children- A joint project with New Zealand Rotary to bring children to Australia or New Zealand to receive life saving surgery.
Australian Rotary Health- Focused on research into improving youth mental health. Orange Rotary Club has worked with Headspace Orange to allow Nic Newling to talk to high school students and parents on mental illness. Australian Rotary Health also provides Indigenous Health Scholarships for indigenous students studying medicine or health at university.
The Club is now planning to increase its focus on youth health and education. 2022 will see an increase in support for The Smith Family's Learning for Life Program which provides help with school expenses for families struggling to meet their financial commitments. It truly is amazing to see the improvements in the students' achievements and self-esteem.
This assistance is dependent on students meeting attendance and scholastic goals set by case workers in collaboration with the families. The Rotary Club of Orange has supported 17 local students through this program for several years and has this year increased its commitment to 20 students.
In line with the increasing need for youth mental health support, the Club is working with Orange Headspace to sponsor an experienced speaker to work with high school students, their parents and community members. The focus is to address psychological issues of teenage years with a focus on suicide prevention and improving self-esteem, with the aim of this program to hopefully save families from enormous distress.
The future of the local health system depends on training new professionals, and this is no more certain than in the Indigenous community. The Rotary Club provides Australian Rotary Health with funds for an Indigenous Health Scholarship, a commitment for three years as the student progresses through their course, and this year the Club has increased their commitment to two scholarships.
The first Orange Rotary Market was organised in 1980 as a means of raising funds to support the establishment of a Rotary Park at Mt Lindsay. Held in the Orange High School carpark. it was called the "Trash and Treasure" Market. Fortunately, the weather remained fine for most Sundays and the Rotary Park project was successfully funded, raising between $100 to $200 per week.
Between 1983-84, the market was relocated to the under-cover Kmart car park, where it continued to be held with success until 2015. Due to copyright on the name "Trash and Treasure", the market was renamed "Sunday Market" in 1989.
From 1980 stallholders were charged $2 per car space and the adult public charged 20 cents. Stallholders' charges have increased periodically over the years to $5 per car space, but the adult public charge remained at 20 cents until 1992, when it was increased to 40 cents. Takings in 1992-93 exceeded $60,000, with up to 88 stalls both in and out of the car park area. The best year on record was in 1997-98 when $66,356 was raised, and on Sunday, July 4 2004, the Sunday Market reached the $1,000,000 milestone.
Since 2015, the Club has hosted four community markets a year, being held in Robertson Park, the North Court of Orange Civic Centre, the Moulder Park netball courts, and the current location at the Orange Showground. This has easily been the most successful fund raising project in the history of the Club, with the funds generated returned to the community in many forms.