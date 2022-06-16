Central Western Daily
Ukrainian refugees to get taste of Orange and regional life, free community event on in Orange

By Newsroom
Updated June 16 2022 - 3:15am, first published 1:00am
WELCOMING UKRAINIANS: Orange mayor Jason Hamling raising the Ukrainian flag. Photo: SUPPLIED

Orange will host about 40 people who recently arrived in Australia from Ukraine on Friday as part of Refugee Week celebrations.

