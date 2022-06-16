Orange will host about 40 people who recently arrived in Australia from Ukraine on Friday as part of Refugee Week celebrations.
The refugees are taking a three day Regional Taster Tour of Cowra and Orange, and residents will be able to attend a free community event on Friday night to learn more about the refugee program.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling said it is a good opportunity for Orange residents to learn more about Ukraine.
"We can only imagine the turmoil that these families have been through, and I'm glad they can come here to get a taste of what living in Orange could be like," Cr Hamling said.
John Burke, from the Orange Social Justice Group, says the trip is about getting a taste of life in a regional centre.
"Since arriving from Ukraine, these families have been living in Sydney. It would be great if they could get an idea of what life in regional Australian could be like," Mr Burke said.
The community event, called Healing, will be held at the Orange Regional Conservatorium and people can attend to learn more about the Ukrainian Refugee Program, run by the Community Migrant Resource Centre at Parramatta.
Mr Burke is also looking for the support of locals who speak Ukrainian to come along on the night to help and is encouraging them to get in touch with the Council's Migrant Support Service.
"The evening at the conservatorium will be a great opportunity to meet and greet our Ukrainian visitors as well as refugee centre staff," Mr Burke said.
"Not all the visitors have a good command of English. We'll have assistance with translation on the night but are looking for more support from our residents who speak Ukrainian."
A Community Connections activity is also planned during the trip, where local service providers, sporting and council representatives will meet with the Ukrainians to provide information about moving to the Central West.
"We hope these Ukrainian families get a good sense of what life would be like if they relocated to Orange or Cowra, including what employment opportunities social, sport or cultural activities are available here," Mr Burke said.
Most of the new arrivals are women with children, youth and the elderly. Some men have arrived but not great numbers as most remained in Ukraine to participate in resistance efforts.
The community event starts at 6.30pm for 7pm.
Two staff members from the centre, Priscella Mabor and Olha Lyesakova will discuss the Ukrainian Refugee Program, followed by a community banner-making workshop and supper.
Free tickets can be booked at Eventbrite.
