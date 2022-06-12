Morphet is the Almost Made It Hero

Lots of stars this week, so let's go with a look at the Tuesday Scratch Singles, where the stars were Monique Slaczka with 188 over average and Brody Jadezak with 124 over average and these were followed by Will Mastronardi from the Wednesday 6.20 Doubles who scored 129 over average for the series.
Then, from the Wednesday 7.30pm Doubles, there was Gabriel Arakak with 104 over average, ahead of Greg Shapter from the Monday 10am Triples with 103 over average, which left us with Edward Hoogenboom from the Golden Oldies with 100 over average for the series.
Star Bowler of the Week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Pete's Car Wash was Monique Slaczka who gave us that staggering 188 over average for the series.
This week's High Roller champion and winner of the three free practice games is a special mention as it was Travis McMahon who bowled his first ever perfect game of 300 (PB). As this wonderful score was 106 over average, Travis was named the second Man of the Moment for June and next in line hoping for the voucher from Guys Cuts.
Others trying hard included Robert Jones 225 (PB), Ron Quinlan 201, Luke Hannon 213, Patrick Govier 238, Connor Muir 200 (PB), Blake Frecklington 245, Nick Flannery 218, Monique Slaczka 246 (as this score was 82 over average and part of her 188 over average for the series, Monique was named second Female of Note for June), Jason Osborne 221, Brody Jadezak 227, Ken McLachlan 204 and Steve McConnell 204.
Then there was Jason Brown 220, Allen Lickiewicz 225, Hayden Swallow 245, Will Mastronardi 231, David Hayward 224, Brayden Rowley 237 (PB), Justin Smart 240, Casey Perry 200 (PB), Damien Christoff 212 (PB) and Stephen Lees 201 (PB).
Our Almost Made It Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Stevie Morphet who scored 182 (PB).
Other bowlers hoping for a great feed included Mandy Gapps 147 (PB) , David Reid 163, Lisa Everett 146, Michelle Bostjancic 169, Michael Dunworth 156, Greg Shapter 195, Jeff Wilkie 150, Julie Swallow 171, Dianne Apps 159 Dianne Gee 189, Sharon Jameson 141, Julia Christian 125, Robyn Stedman 158, Eloise Flitcroft 111, Hamish Longthorne 90, Jayden Christ off 188 and Julie Hoogenboom 160.
Then there was Warren Taylor 169, Garry Stedman 199, Jayson Nalder 147, Max Kent 110, Kyan Parsons 136 (PB), Lucas Fisher 167, Zac Shea 185, Keilan Holder 190, Will Barrett 190, Alyce Selwood 156, Mason Clark 131, Ben Barlow 192, Guil Beath 151, Aaron Cantrill 199, Nick Gaeta 178, Samuel Baker 152 and Matt Gerkin 160.
Junior of the Week and winner of the Sports award from Macca's was Mandy Apps who scored that great 147 (PB).
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
