Morphet is the Almost Made It Hero

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:32am, first published June 12 2022 - 11:30pm
Lots of stars this week, so let's go with a look at the Tuesday Scratch Singles, where the stars were Monique Slaczka with 188 over average and Brody Jadezak with 124 over average and these were followed by Will Mastronardi from the Wednesday 6.20 Doubles who scored 129 over average for the series.

